Chicago Fire's Hanako Greensmith And Jocelyn Hudon Say Vasquez's Heroism Adds 'Another Layer Of Intensity' To The Violet/Novak Love Triangle

Our favorite "Chicago Fire" besties Violet and Novak are facing another crisis — but will the trauma bring them closer together? Or will it be strong enough to tear them apart?

Wednesday's episode of the NBC drama sees the pair get lured into a subterranean bunker where they ultimately are held hostage by a deranged man who kidnapped his pregnant tenant. (He's superintendent of her building and had been stalking her.) Held at gunpoint, the first responders try to treat the woman shackled to a basement bed; she's in labor and, as a diabetic without insulin, is showing signs of hyperglycemia.

Though Novak and Violet do their best to get out, they can't beat the deranged man and his gun, which he keeps fixed on their every move. In the end, it's Vasquez who smells trouble when he discovers the pair's rig left unintended on the street. He ultimately tracks them down, coming to their rescue before any lethal damage can be done, and everyone's life is spared — including the woman and her newborn.