Off Campus: Prime Video Unveils Steamy Trailer For Hockey Romance Adaptation — Watch

Forget the cottage — Prime Video is taking us "Off Campus."

The streamer on Thursday unveiled the full trailer for the Elle Kennedy adaptation, which debuts with all eight episodes on Wednesday, May 13.

Season 1, which is based on Kennedy's first "Off Campus" book, "The Deal," follows "an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery — forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood."

Ella Bright ("Malory Towers") stars as Hannah, a quiet songwriter, while Belmont Cameli ("Saved by the Bell") plays Garrett, Briar University's all-star hockey athlete. Per Prime Video, the first season will see the pair fall into a "sexy and fun 'opposites attract' romance."

The "Off Campus" cast also includes Mika Abdalla ("The Pitt"), Antonio Cipriano ("Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"), Jalen Thomas Brooks ("The Pitt"), Josh Heuston ("Dune: Prophecy"), and Stephen Kalyn ("Gen V").

After you click "PLAY" on the trailer above, head to the comments: Are you looking forward to taking a romantic trip off campus?