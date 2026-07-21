What To Watch Tuesday: Kitchen Nightmares Returns, Real Housewives Of London Debuts, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: Gordon Ramsey endures more "Kitchen Nightmares," Bill Maher accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and the Real Housewives franchise heads across the pond.
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Showtimes for July 21, 2026
Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Woody Harrelson, and more gather to celebrate comedy icon Bill Maher as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Ruthless
Zane is desperately trying to keep her cool as she follows Ruth’s direct orders to gain her freedom; the facility outages send the Raku compound in a frenzy.
WWE: Unreal
Season 3 premiere: John Cena says goodbye; a fan favorite returns; the next generation of Superstars rise to the occasion.
America's Got Talent
Auditions continue in front of judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B.
In the City
The group sits down with Andy Cohen to answer questions about the season: Where do Kyle and Amanda stand? Was Danielle's dress at Yvonne's wedding actually white? And more!
Kitchen Nightmares
Season 3 premiere: Gordon Ramsay hits the Midwest, starting with Freddy's Steak House, where an owner is buried in debt, before heading to 4 Star Diner, an American eatery with an owner driving customers away.
Ms. Pat Settles It
Cases include a niece facing the fallout of her kids trashing a valuable doll collection, an ex-bestie dodging a debt over street corn, and a landlord forgetting that there's no such thing as free labor.
The Real Housewives of London
Series premiere: The cast includes housewives Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, and Nessie Welschinger.
ComicView
Internet sensation Ryan Davis warns about getting too high on edibles; Precious Hall celebrates a breakup; Barry Brewer mixes marriage and music.
Lot Patrol
Professionalism officially hits rock bottom when the security team faces theaftermath of a bizarre night involving contraband snacks and hallucinations.
Password
Tiffany Haddish joins Jimmy Fallon to pair up with contestants and face off over two games.