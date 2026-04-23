Casting News: The Night Agent Adds Bosch Star, Benedict Cumberbatch's Heist Thriller, And More

Netflix's "The Night Agent" is recruiting "Bosch" star Titus Welliver to join the team.

Welliver has signed on to join the cast of "The Night Agent" for its upcoming Season 4, the streamer has announced. No character details have been officially released, but Deadline reports that Welliver will play a special DOJ prosecutor named Duval.

Also joining the "Night Agent" cast in Season 4: Trevante Rhodes ("Mike") as Peter Sutherland's new partner Dom, Li Jun Li ("Sinners") as Dom's wife Min, and Elizabeth Lail ("YOU") as Peter's ex-fiancée Zoe.

"The Night Agent" stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who gets thrown into a dangerous world of international intrigue. Season 3 debuted on Netflix in February.

Welliver is best known for playing LAPD detective Harry Bosch on the crime drama "Bosch," which ran for seven seasons on Prime Video. (He later reprised the role in the spin-off "Bosch: Legacy," which ran for an additional three seasons.) His other TV credits include "Deadwood," "Sons of Anarchy," and "The Good Wife."