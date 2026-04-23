Casting News: The Night Agent Adds Bosch Star, Benedict Cumberbatch's Heist Thriller, And More
Netflix's "The Night Agent" is recruiting "Bosch" star Titus Welliver to join the team.
Welliver has signed on to join the cast of "The Night Agent" for its upcoming Season 4, the streamer has announced. No character details have been officially released, but Deadline reports that Welliver will play a special DOJ prosecutor named Duval.
Also joining the "Night Agent" cast in Season 4: Trevante Rhodes ("Mike") as Peter Sutherland's new partner Dom, Li Jun Li ("Sinners") as Dom's wife Min, and Elizabeth Lail ("YOU") as Peter's ex-fiancée Zoe.
"The Night Agent" stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who gets thrown into a dangerous world of international intrigue. Season 3 debuted on Netflix in February.
Welliver is best known for playing LAPD detective Harry Bosch on the crime drama "Bosch," which ran for seven seasons on Prime Video. (He later reprised the role in the spin-off "Bosch: Legacy," which ran for an additional three seasons.) His other TV credits include "Deadwood," "Sons of Anarchy," and "The Good Wife."
In other casting news...
* Benedict Cumberbatch has signed on to star in and executive-produce the upcoming heist thriller "White Smoke," per Deadline. The series, which doesn't have a network attached yet, "is set among a group of duplicitous con men and thieves determined to steal the Vatican's most remarkable treasures during a papal conclave."
* Sophia Bush ("One Tree Hill") will join Shailene Woodley, Lindsay Lohan, and Kit Harington in the cast of the Hulu drama "Count My Lies," Deadline reports. She'll play Allison, "a stylish Tribeca architect and mother."
* Luke Kleintank ("FBI: International") will star opposite Stephen Fry in the Fox drama "The Interrogator," according to Deadline. He'll play Voss, one of the analyst/advisors working for Fry's former MI6 agent Conrad Henry as he takes on the world's most dangerous criminals.
* "Dexter: Resurrection" has promoted Desmond Harrington to series regular for the upcoming Season 2. The actor began his run as Joey Quinn in Season 3 of the original "Dexter" and stayed on as a series regular through its eighth and final season.
* Netflix's limited series "I Will Find You" has added Vas Saranga ("The Handmaid's Tale") to its cast, Deadline reports. He'll play Agent Dev Chopra, a member of the FBI Fugitive Task Force.
* Shania Twain will host the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, which will air Sunday, May 17 on Prime Video.