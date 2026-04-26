10 TV Spin-Offs That Were Better Than The Original Series

Sometimes, a TV spin-off doesn't just justify its existence — it outshines the show that spawned it. In our franchise-obsessed media culture, when a show is a big hit, there's immediate talk of how many spin-offs it can spawn. That's despite the fact that TV history is littered with dismal failures on that score — for every "The Jeffersons," there's a "Joey" or "The Brady Brides."

For a spin-off to work, there generally has to be real effort and resources behind it — if you want a "Game of Thrones" prequel like "House of the Dragon" to succeed, you have to be able to afford some dragons. It's no longer enough to take a secondary character and drop them into a new family in a different city. Sometimes, just sometimes, though, a spin-off actually exceeds its source material. They aren't common, but they do exist, and we've rounded up ten of them.

The rules for this list are simple: The spin-off can't just share a universe — it must feature at least one character who appeared on both shows. Being as good as the original is not acceptable; it must be better. And finally, we only allowed one "Star Trek" entry, even though there could've been more.