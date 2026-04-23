Fear Factor: House Of Fear Renewed For Season 2

Johnny Knoxville is coming back to torture — literally! — a new crop of reality TV hopefuls: "Fear Factor: House of Fear" has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

"'Fear Factor: House of Fear' instantly established itself as a signature unscripted series for Fox, and our audience can't get enough of how it takes them — and our contestants — to the absolute edge with every episode," President of Fox Television Network Michael Thorn said in a statement. "Johnny Knoxville's fearless, unpredictable energy makes him the perfect ringmaster, as he and our friends at Endemol have redefined this iconic format and elevated it into something fresh, addictive, highly competitive, and cringe-inducing in all the best ways. And believe it or not, they're already plotting new ways to raise the shock-and-awe quotient for Season 2."

Reads the show's official description: "Set in an unforgiving remote location, 'Fear Factor: House of Fear' features a group of strangers who live together under one roof while facing mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. In the end, only one contestant will conquer their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize."

The Season 1 finale aired March 25, and saw Ethan Macmillan, a 20-year-old emergency dispatcher from Toronto, conquer his fears and snatch the $200,000 grand prize. The finale episode's stunts included facing the fear of drowning and biting alligator gars. Then, the final two participated in a head-to-head race that included leaping between speeding semi-trucks.

Knoxville is an actor and filmmaker best known for starring in and producing the "Jackass" TV series and the franchise's subsequent films. He was most recently seen in Apple TV's comedy "The Studio" and Samir Oliveros' "The Luckiest Man In America." His other TV credits include ABC's "The Prank Panel," Hulu's "Reboot," "History of the World: Part Two," "Agent Elvis" and "Ridiculousness."

Can you tolerate watching another Pain Auction in "Fear Factor: House of Fear" Season 2? Let us know in the comments.