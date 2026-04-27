Animal Kingdom Star Shawn Hatosy Had Some Harsh Words For The Show's Ending

"Animal Kingdom" might've concluded with Season 6 in 2022, but Shawn Hatosy still isn't over it. "I didn't love the way it ended," he told TV Insider in 2025 while addressing the renewed interest in "Animal Kingdom" following the TNT series' arrival on Netflix. Hatosy played the eldest son of ruthless matriarch Smurf (Ellen Barkin), Pope Cody – a man with a hard, menacing exterior and mommy issues galore.

"I think Pope was such a multidimensional character who at first you really didn't like, who just seemed disturbed," Hatosy said in the same interview. "So [the viewers] end up hating him at first, but he becomes the favorite by the end."

The "Animal Kingdom" finale ends a 75-episode arc with Pope slumped over by the pool – likely dead – which isn't the ending Hatosy wanted for his character after all the growth and heartache he experienced.