A Quantum Leap Episode Was Partially Inspired By A Chance Meeting With Lee Harvey Oswald

For the first four seasons of NBC's "Quantum Leap," Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) jumped into a pretty crazy cast of characters. Of course, those characters were all fictional and written specifically for the show. That all changed with the two-episode premiere of Season 5 when Beckett ended up in the body of Lee Harvey Oswald.

Creator Donald Bellisario said he chose the infamous alleged killer because years earlier he had a run-in with Oswald and wanted to set the record straight about him. In 1991, Oliver Stone's film "JFK" posited Oswald didn't act alone when he assassinated President John F. Kennedy. In an interview with Book and Film Globe, Bellisario said the Oswald he knew never would have worked with others.

According to Bellisario, "...when 'JFK' came out, my son saw it and he was about 14 years old, and he started telling me all this stuff that was in the movie, how there was a conspiracy, and there was more than one shooter. He was absolutely convinced that there were multiple shooters. And I was convinced just the opposite. And it got me so upset that my son was taken in by the film that I decided to make my own film."