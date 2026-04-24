Matlock Boss Talks Casting Gina Rodriguez And (Many) More Jane The Virgin Alums — Who's Coming Back? And Who's Next?

"Jane the Virgin" fans may have noticed a pattern emerging from the "Matlock" casting department.

"Jane" star Gina Rodriguez guest-starred in this week's Season 2 finale of the CBS legal drama as federal agent Lida Gutierrez, who helped bring down Senior in the Wellbrexa cover-up. By our count, she's at least the fifth "Jane" alum to appear on "Matlock" in two seasons — which makes sense, when you realize that "Matlock" showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman also wrote the "Jane the Virgin" pilot and served as showrunner for all five seasons of "Jane" on The CW.

So when it came time to cast Lida, Urman tells TVLine, she naturally turned to a familiar face. "I was literally just sitting on my bed, struggling on how to write this role," she recalls. "I was like, 'Who would it be, and how would it be interesting?' And then I was like, 'If it was Gina, it would be so interesting!'"

Urman texted Rodriguez "at, like, 11 at night" to offer her the role of Lida, she remembers, "and she texted back at 11:03 and said yes." Casting Rodriguez as Lida helped Urman figure out "just what kind of person [Lida] is, and how to create this sort of odd duck of a loner who comes in for not that many scenes, but very significant scenes."

Senior was arrested in the finale's closing moments, but he'll still have to stand trial. So will we see Rodriguez back as Lida next season? "I hope so, yeah," Urman says.