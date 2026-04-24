Matlock Boss Breaks Down The Finale's Wellbrexa Wrap-Up, Teases A Creative Reboot (And A Time Jump!) In Season 3

TVLINE | You mentioned you need some time to reimagine what the next spine of the story is. It looks like Olympia and Matty are striking out on their own. Are we going to see them at their own firm? Are we looking at a major creative reboot here?

I'd say it's like a creative reboot, but like a creative continuation. To me, it's the next iteration of storytelling. I don't like to be in patterns. I like to always push storytelling forward. I think what you'll know is that there's always going to be a case of the week. Everything else is going to have new elements, with strings from our old elements. But I'm going to be creating with the writers a new mystery that comes in in an interesting way, but that makes sense organically, and you understand why they're involved in it, and has its own stakes and forward momentum. And then with relationships, everyone's going to be in different places. A handful of people know who Matty is, but she's accepted that she's going to be Matty Matlock in this world, too. So she is living in that in a different way. Her relationship with Edwin continues to change. There are just a lot of new dynamics that come in as a result of the events of the end of the season.

TVLINE | Can you say if Olympia and Matty are actually starting a new firm? Or are we still mostly at the firm formerly known as Jacobson Moore?

You'll pick them up at the beginning in a new office.

TVLINE | So there is a time jump?

It'll be a little time jump: six to nine months, something like that. Not like five years later and everything has changed. But we're not a direct pickup, like we were this year.