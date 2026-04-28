A Recurring Star On The Pitt Had An Unforgettable Supporting Role On Breaking Bad
One of the most notable patients in "The Pitt" Season 2 is John Digby, an unhoused man with long hair. Portrayed by Charles Baker, "Breaking Bad" fans may recognize him as Peter, or "Skinny Pete," a close friend to Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who appeared in every season of the original series and in the film "El Camino."
Skinny Pete's role in "Breaking Bad" may seem minor at first — a fellow addict in Jesse's orbit with a criminal record of his own, including time in prison and ties to the volatile Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz). However, part of what made Skinny Pete one of the most memorable recurring characters in the series is a particular moment in the Season 5 episode "Hazard Pay," in which he's seen in a music store playing an impressive rendition of Bach's "Solfeggietto" on an electric keyboard. The camera lingers on the unexpected virtuoso before Brandon Mayhew, or "Badger" (Matt Jones), interrupts him strumming chords on an electric guitar.
How Charles Baker's characters on both shows reveal unexpected humanity
This brief moment of stunning talent from Skinny Pete is never mentioned again in the series, yet it helps reveal a layer to his character that had previously gone unexplored. It also served as a showcase for Charles Baker, who double majored in music and theater. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about bringing his musicianship to the role, Baker said the writers were pleased to incorporate his real-life skills to the episode, and he practiced the entirety of "Solfeggietto" for three hours daily. He also noted that his performance was cut earlier than he would've liked, though some of it appeared in blooper reels.
Part of what makes both Skinny Pete and John Digby such memorable supporting characters is not just Baker's portrayals, but how each is written to have more beneath the surface. While Skinny Pete's musical talent hints at a different life before "Breaking Bad," John Digby's background with his family — including a touching memory of him dancing with his daughter at her wedding — helps viewers empathize with a man often dismissed by society. Together, these roles highlight how both "Breaking Bad" and "The Pitt" give depth to characters who might otherwise be overlooked.