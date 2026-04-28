A Recurring Star On The Pitt Had An Unforgettable Supporting Role On Breaking Bad

This brief moment of stunning talent from Skinny Pete is never mentioned again in the series, yet it helps reveal a layer to his character that had previously gone unexplored. It also served as a showcase for Charles Baker, who double majored in music and theater. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about bringing his musicianship to the role, Baker said the writers were pleased to incorporate his real-life skills to the episode, and he practiced the entirety of "Solfeggietto" for three hours daily. He also noted that his performance was cut earlier than he would've liked, though some of it appeared in blooper reels.

Part of what makes both Skinny Pete and John Digby such memorable supporting characters is not just Baker's portrayals, but how each is written to have more beneath the surface. While Skinny Pete's musical talent hints at a different life before "Breaking Bad," John Digby's background with his family — including a touching memory of him dancing with his daughter at her wedding — helps viewers empathize with a man often dismissed by society. Together, these roles highlight how both "Breaking Bad" and "The Pitt" give depth to characters who might otherwise be overlooked.