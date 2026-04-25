The White Lotus: Helena Bonham Carter Drops Out Of Season 4 Cast

A "White Lotus" cast member is checking out early. (Very early.)

Helena Bonham Carter, who was set to star in Season 4 of HBO's luxury dramedy, has dropped out of the cast, just a week after filming began, Deadline reports.

"With filming just underway on Season 4 of 'The White Lotus,' it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set," HBO said in a statement. "The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks. HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won't get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon."

Deadline adds that series creator Mike White "felt that her character as originally conceived was not what it should be" once he saw Carter shoot her first scenes. "With the role believed to be central to the Season 4 story, a decision was made to rework it and recast it." Filming on Season 4 is continuing as scheduled.