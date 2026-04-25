Hazbin Hotel To End With Season 5 At Prime Video

"Hazbin Hotel" is closing its doors for good: The Prime Video adult animated comedy has been renewed for a fifth and final season, the streamer announced on Saturday.

"I'm so thankful for how Prime Video has championed our vision at SpindleHorse, and I'm grateful for their partnership and commitment to bringing 'Hazbin Hotel' to its epic conclusion," creator and executive producer Vivienne Medrano said in a statement. "I'm so excited for fans to see how this story ends."

"Hazbin Hotel" follows Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, as she opens a hotel to pursue "her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom," per the official synopsis. Erika Henningsen ("The Four Seasons") stars as Charlie, with Stephanie Beatriz ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") as Charlie's hotel manager/girlfriend Vaggi and Amir Talai ("LA to Vegas") as the powerful entity known as the Radio Demon.

If you're feeling like you missed something, you didn't: Season 3 of "Hazbin Hotel" hasn't even aired yet, with no premiere date set at this point. After a Patreon-funded pilot on YouTube, the series debuted on Prime Video in January 2024, with Season 2 hitting the streamer last October.