Euphoria Throws Nate And Cassie A Wedding That Ends In Blood — Read Episode 3 Recap

As we'll see throughout the evening, there's a huge disconnect between the image the newlyweds are putting forth and what's actually going on. Too bad Rue misses most of it, ditching Jules when Alamo calls and orders her to join Bishop on a pickup at Laurie's. Jules decides to stay, though, and she winds up at the bar at the same time as Cal does.

"Remember me?" she asks. "How could I forget? It's not every day you f**k one of your son's high school classmates," he says. "And record it," she reminds him. He apologizes, and Jules wonders why the cops never came looking for her after he was busted. He says they arrested him for a different video — it's strongly implied that Nate destroyed Jules' footage — and that he copped a plea deal and wound up on the sex-offender registry. He laments that everyone thinks he's a pedophile. How DARE they?! "You do like 'em young," Jules offers, in the understatement of the year. (Side note: Given their past, would these two people would ever have this conversation, even during the fever dream that is this wedding?) He tells her she looks fantastic (ew), then whistles as she walks away (EW).

Marsha has just given her speech, which includes both a dig at Maddy and a reminder that she and Cal are divorced, when Naz, the funeral-supply guy to whom Nate owes money, shows up at the head table and introduces himself to Cassie. "Don't you think it's a little foolish to throw such a lavish party when you owe so many people money?" he asks the groom, who is freaking out. Though he tries to reassure Cassie that everything is fine — their conversation continues during their terrible, suggestive, choreographed first dance, which alone should nab Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney Emmy noms — she doesn't want to hear that they might have to downsize a little. "I don't want to be poor," she says, crying.