The Comeback's Laura Silverman Talks Jane's Exposed Secret, Why She Goes To Bat For Valerie: 'There's A Sisterhood There'

Cat's out of the bag on "The Comeback": The cast of "How's That?" officially knows the show's being written by AI. How'd they find out, exactly? Valerie accidentally lets the set's most cherished secret out during a meeting with the actors. And the reaction? Understandably mixed.

But as everyone's aflutter over the news and being lied to, Val learns that Jane didn't sign the studio's NDA, which leads to the documentarian being escorted off set. "People have a right to know AI is coming for their jobs, not just in offices and factories, it's right here on this stupid sitcom!" she yells before exiting stage left. "I have to show them that it's not happening sometime in the future, it's already here!"

Billy argues that the studio owns the footage Jane shot since they've been paying her, but joke's on them: She hasn't cashed any of the checks. Since the NDA needed to be signed in order to gain access to the set, Jane's jig may officially be up.

"Jane's just thinking that she's there undercover, thinking that she's there to get a story," Laura Silverman tells TVLine. "That isn't what Valerie thinks she's doing there, which is to cover this process and what happens, just like always. To document Valerie's life. But she's there to get a story. So, it gets a little hairy because it's like, who's paying for [it]? [Jane] owns the footage. This is her crew, but she wasn't cashing the checks. She didn't sign the NDA. She's just like, 'You don't own me, and I can do whatever I want with this.' It's extremely painful for her. She doesn't want to betray Valerie. She doesn't know what she's supposed to do. She has to make a decision really fast, and she makes the wrong one."