Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Stuart Fails To Save The Universe To Premiere In July On HBO Max — See First Photos
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, swooping in to try and save the day, with a few familiar faces in tow.
HBO Max on Sunday announced that "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" will premiere in July (exact date TBA). The news was revealed at CCXP Mexico City, where stars Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry) debuted new concept art and first-look photos from the expanding universe.
It was also revealed that Emmy- and Grammy-winning composer Danny Elfman will create the series' original theme music.
Everything We Know About Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" hails from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, and is created, written, and executive produced by "Big Bang Theory" co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, alongside feature writer Zak Penn ("The Avengers," "Ready Player One," "Free Guy").
Per the official logline, "comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.' As the title implies, things don't go well."
Will the Original Big Bang Theory Cast Return?
Last July, Lorre addressed the "Stuart Fails..." synopsis above, which mentions Sheldon and Leonard by name. When asked by TVLine if that means we'll see Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, Lorre said, "I cannot speak to that," toeing the company line. "That is a closely guarded piece of information that, you know... I've taken a blood oath regarding."
The synopsis also reveals that the multiverse will introduce "alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory,'" and that triggered a follow-up question: Without saying which characters we'd see again, is it at least his hope that we'll see the entire legacy cast back, even if they no longer appear in their original form?
"Is that your hope?" Lorre asked.
"It would be my hope, and I think millions of—"
"You're going to love this show," he answered.
How Many TV Shows Are Set in the Big Bang Theory Universe?
"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" (2026-) will be the fourth entry in the "Big Bang Theory" franchise, following "The Big Bang Theory" (2007-2019, streaming on HBO Max), prequel series "Young Sheldon" (2017-2024, streaming on HBO Max and Netflix), and sequel-to-the-prequel "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" (2024-, streaming on Paramount+).
Where Can I Watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe?
"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" does not yet have a specific premiere date beyond July 2026, but all 10 episodes will stream exclusively on HBO Max.
HBO Max previously released a sizzle reel offering our first real look at the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off, hinting at a stranger, more ambitious series than expected. A full trailer is forthcoming.
In the meantime, take a peek at the concept art below, then leave a comment with your predictions for the single-camera offshoot.