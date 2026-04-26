Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Stuart Fails To Save The Universe To Premiere In July On HBO Max — See First Photos

Last July, Lorre addressed the "Stuart Fails..." synopsis above, which mentions Sheldon and Leonard by name. When asked by TVLine if that means we'll see Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, Lorre said, "I cannot speak to that," toeing the company line. "That is a closely guarded piece of information that, you know... I've taken a blood oath regarding."

The synopsis also reveals that the multiverse will introduce "alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory,'" and that triggered a follow-up question: Without saying which characters we'd see again, is it at least his hope that we'll see the entire legacy cast back, even if they no longer appear in their original form?

"Is that your hope?" Lorre asked.

"It would be my hope, and I think millions of—"

"You're going to love this show," he answered.