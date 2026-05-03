The Gilligan's Island Character You Likely Forgot Kurt Russell Played

Jungle Boy may be a silly role even by "Gilligan's Island" standards. Still, he's an important part of his episode. After running into Gilligan (Bob Denver), Jungle Boy leads him to a source of helium, which gives the Professor (Russell Johnson) an idea to build a hot air balloon and escape the island.

But as per the usual with this classic '60s show, the plot goes awry. Instead of the castaways getting off the island, only Jungle Boy does. Unable to communicate with his rescuers on an aircraft carrier — Jungle Boy can only repeat the last thing said to him — the outside world remains oblivious to the existence of Gilligan and the other castaways.

While Russell hasn't donned a loincloth on television again, his appearance on "Gilligan's Island" happened right before a stint of wacky Disney comedies, including 1969's "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," 1971's "The Barefoot Executive," and 1972's "Now You See Him, Now You Don't."