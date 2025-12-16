10 Major Stars Who Appeared On Gilligan's Island

For such an isolated place, "Gilligan's Island" sure saw a lot of guest stars. Of course, that was the joke (along with the nigh-unlimited supplies) and central conceit of the iconic TV show.

The castaways – Jim Backus as Mr. Howell, Natalie Schafer as Mrs. Howell, Dawn Wells as Mary Ann, Tina Louise as Ginger, Bob Denver as Gilligan, Alan Hale Jr. as The Skipper, and Russell Johnson as The Professor — couldn't get rescued. Yet, virtually everyone under the sun could somehow happen upon their island, successfully leave, and somehow botch any attempt to convey a message to anyone who might matter. Many of the guests were, or are, quite familiar; some were huge stars at the time, and others became so later. Despite running only three seasons, and three subsequent TV movies, "Gilligan's Island" was a cultural phenomenon — it even spun off two animated shows — one whose theme song you can probably hear in your head as you read this.

So sit right back, and we'll tell you a tale of the biggest stars to cross Gilligan's path. Note that in Hollywood terms, guest-star billing is considered an "appearance" even if your physical body does not actually appear, so some of these names manifested as mighty voices only.