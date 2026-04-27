Jason Priestley Crime Procedural Private Eyes West Coast Headed To The CW

The CW is doubling down on "Wild Cards" star Jason Priestley.

The network announced on Monday that it has picked up "Private Eyes West Coast," a spin-off of "Private Eyes," which starred Priestley and Cindy Sampson ("Supernatural") for five seasons from 2016 to 2021. (The Canadian series aired on Ion in the U.S.) The 10-episode offshoot, which is executive-produced by "Wild Cards" EPs Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan, will air on The CW later this year in the U.S. and on Global in Canada.

The crime procedural sees Priestley and Sampson reprising their roles as private investigators Matt Shade and Angie Everett, who "have left behind their P.I. firm and settled into a new life on the west coast," per the official synopsis.

"But their new quiet life is shaken when a night out lands them at the scene of a murder," the synopsis continues. "A woman stands over her dead boyfriend with a bloody steak knife in hand. Believing in her innocence, Shade and Angie dive headfirst back into the high-stakes world of investigation."

Season 1 will see the private eyes juggling the challenges of opening a P.I. firm in a new city while building a new community for themselves. From tracking down a missing student in the wilderness of British Columbia to extracting a murder confession from a surfer in Tofino, Shade and Angie prove life on the west coast has no shortage of thrills.

Will you be following Priestley and Sampson to the West Coast? Sound off in the comments!