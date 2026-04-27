Save The Dates: Millie Bobby Brown In Enola Holmes 3, Wuthering Heights Hits Streaming, And More
The game is once again afoot for Sherlock Holmes' little sister.
The blockbuster sequel "Enola Holmes 3," with Millie Bobby Brown reprising the title role, will debut on Netflix Wednesday, July 1, the streamer has announced. Netflix has also released first-look photos from the film, one of which you can see above.
"Stranger Things" alum Brown stars as Enola, the "equally brilliant younger sister" of iconic sleuth Sherlock Holmes. "Enola Holmes 3" finds her in Malta, "where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before," per the official logline. (Speaking of personal dreams: That looks a lot like an engagement ring on her left hand. Did Tewkesbury pop the question?)
Holmes is joined in the cast by Louis Partridge ("Disclaimer") as Tewkesbury, Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven") as Dr. John Watson, Henry Cavill ("The Witcher") as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown") as Eudoria Holmes, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Sex Education") as Moriarty.
In other scheduling news...
* "Wuthering Heights" will make its streaming debut this Friday, May 1 on HBO Max and premiere on HBO linear this Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. (HBO Max will also stream a version with American Sign Language.) The literary adaptation starring Margot Robbie ("Barbie") and Jacob Elordi ("Euphoria") and directed by Emerald Fennell ("Saltburn") hit theaters in February, grossing more than $240 million at the worldwide box office.
* The Hulu comedy "Alice and Steve," starring Jemaine Clement ("Flight of the Conchords") and Nicola Walker ("Last Tango in Halifax"), will premiere Monday, June 8 on the streamer, with all six episodes dropping at once. Clement and Walker play Steve and Alice, longtime friends who hit a roadblock when Steve starts dating Alice's 26-year-old daughter.
* The Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2026 will air Wednesday, June 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo and Peacock, with hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.
* The PBS crime drama "Patience" will return for Season 2 on Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m. Watch a trailer: