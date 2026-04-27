Save The Dates: Millie Bobby Brown In Enola Holmes 3, Wuthering Heights Hits Streaming, And More

The game is once again afoot for Sherlock Holmes' little sister.

The blockbuster sequel "Enola Holmes 3," with Millie Bobby Brown reprising the title role, will debut on Netflix Wednesday, July 1, the streamer has announced. Netflix has also released first-look photos from the film, one of which you can see above.

"Stranger Things" alum Brown stars as Enola, the "equally brilliant younger sister" of iconic sleuth Sherlock Holmes. "Enola Holmes 3" finds her in Malta, "where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before," per the official logline. (Speaking of personal dreams: That looks a lot like an engagement ring on her left hand. Did Tewkesbury pop the question?)

Holmes is joined in the cast by Louis Partridge ("Disclaimer") as Tewkesbury, Himesh Patel ("Station Eleven") as Dr. John Watson, Henry Cavill ("The Witcher") as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown") as Eudoria Holmes, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Sex Education") as Moriarty.