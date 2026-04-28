Ted Lasso Sets Season 4 Premiere Date At Apple TV — First Trailer Hints At Roy/Keeley Reunion

That smell in the air? Potential.

Apple TV has set a premiere date for "Ted Lasso" Season 4 — and released the first teaser trailer for the Emmy Award-winning comedy's long-awaited return.

Premiering August 5, the fourth season will see Ted return to Richmond, "taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team," according to the official logline. "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

One new episode will be released every Wednesday, culminating in an October 7 finale.