Ted Lasso Sets Season 4 Premiere Date At Apple TV — First Trailer Hints At Roy/Keeley Reunion
That smell in the air? Potential.
Apple TV has set a premiere date for "Ted Lasso" Season 4 — and released the first teaser trailer for the Emmy Award-winning comedy's long-awaited return.
Premiering August 5, the fourth season will see Ted return to Richmond, "taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team," according to the official logline. "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."
One new episode will be released every Wednesday, culminating in an October 7 finale.
Ted Lasso Season 4 Teaser Trailer Breakdown
In newly released footage, we get a glimpse at what's ahead: Higgins is caught in the middle of an awkward reunion between Roy and Keeley (0:08), while Baz, Jeremy, and Paul take their AFC Richmond ownership stakes very seriously, suiting up to attend a press conference (0:11).
Elsewhere, comedian Tracy Ullman pops up in an undisclosed role (0:13); Shannon — the local Richmond teen who frequently kicked the ball around with Ted — is spotted on the pitch at Nelson Road, possibly for tryouts (0:15); and Michelle has accompanied Henry to London (0:19).
The teaser finds Ted welcomed back by the elderly local who finds new reason to call him a "w–ker" (0:23), Rebecca sharing a kiss with the Dutchman (0:32), and Coach Beard sporting both a hairpiece and an earring (0:35). We also catch Roy and Keeley, potentially on a date (0:36), Ted sharing a smile with a mystery woman (0:38), and Ted accompanying Beard to wife Jane's one-woman show (0:41).
Everything We Know About Ted Lasso Season 4
The cast of "Ted Lasso" Season 4 includes returning series regulars Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Willis Beard), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).
Grant Feely — best known for playing a young Luke Skywalker in Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" — will take over the role of Henry Lasso. He succeeds Gus Turner, who portrayed Ted and Michelle's son in Seasons 1-3.
Also new to the ensemble are Tanya Reynolds ("Sex Education," pictured above), Jude Mack ("I Hate Suzie"), Faye Marsay ("Andor"), Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey ("Heirs of the Night"), and Abbie Hern ("My Lady Jane").
The cast list excludes previous series regulars Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Nick Mohammed (Nathan "Nate" Shelley), Sarah Niles (Dr. Sharon Fieldstone), Anthony Head (Rupert Mannion), Toheeb Jimoh (Samuel "Sam" Obisanya), Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas), Kola Bokinni (Isaac McAdoo), Billy Harris (Colin Hughes), and James Lance (Trent Crimm). No word yet on who may return in a guest capacity. None of them appear in the Season 4 teaser trailer.
Behind the scenes, Emmy winner Jack Burditt ("Nobody Wants This," "Modern Family," "30 Rock") has been added as an executive producer. Sudeikis will continue to serve as an EP alongside fellow co-creators Hunt and Joe Kelly, and Goldstein and Bill Lawrence.