Grey's Anatomy Added This Major Character Because Test Audiences Wanted A Bad Boy
The idea of "Grey's Anatomy" airing without ever including Dr. Alex Karev, played by Justin Chambers, feels unthinkable and totally foreign at this point, 21 years into its legendary primetime run. But originally, the show was conceived without Karev, who was only added after test audiences suggested adding a "bad boy" character to the pilot (which we named one of the 20 best "Grey's Anatomy" episodes).
"We had shot the whole pilot without Justin Chambers," Tony Phelan, one of the show's writers, revealed in an interview for the book "How To Save a Life" (via Entertainment Weekly). "One of the notes after the pilot test was: 'You need a bad boy. You need a male member of the intern class who's not just an a**hole, but male.'"
Executive producer Peter Horton explained in the same interview, "So we shot his scenes with him later." Phelan went on to add, "If you go back and watch the pilot, you can see how they surgically put Justin in everywhere."
For Chambers, it was clear he had hope for the series from the beginning and was grateful to be a last-minute addition, bad boy or otherwise. "There were definitely nerves," the actor explained in the book dedicated to chronicling the creation of the now-beloved medical drama. "I was with all these other actors, I didn't know anybody, hoping that the show would be a success. Thank God it worked out."
Alex Karev stayed on Grey's Anatomy for 16 seasons
Justin Chambers' Karev started his arc in the series pilot, where he debuted as one of Seattle Grace Hospital's surgical interns. On first impression, the character's bedside manner with patients, or what was perceived as a lack thereof, caused him to be viewed negatively by the other medical professionals. But over time, Karev's standing with his coworkers grew immensely as their lives meshed together on and off the clock.
Chambers' character went on to be such an important cornerstone of the series that he ended up spending 16 excellent seasons with the show. But, in a major shock to fans, Chambers abruptly announced his exit from "Grey's Anatomy" in the middle of the 16th season. "There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers told Deadline back in January 2020. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."
The last "Grey's Anatomy" episode to physically feature Justin Chambers is Episode 8 of Season 16, titled "My Shot." But it isn't his final credit of the show. That would be Episode 16 of the season, titled "Leave a Light On," in which Chambers makes a voice cameo as Karev.