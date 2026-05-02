Grey's Anatomy Added This Major Character Because Test Audiences Wanted A Bad Boy

The idea of "Grey's Anatomy" airing without ever including Dr. Alex Karev, played by Justin Chambers, feels unthinkable and totally foreign at this point, 21 years into its legendary primetime run. But originally, the show was conceived without Karev, who was only added after test audiences suggested adding a "bad boy" character to the pilot (which we named one of the 20 best "Grey's Anatomy" episodes).

"We had shot the whole pilot without Justin Chambers," Tony Phelan, one of the show's writers, revealed in an interview for the book "How To Save a Life" (via Entertainment Weekly). "One of the notes after the pilot test was: 'You need a bad boy. You need a male member of the intern class who's not just an a**hole, but male.'"

Executive producer Peter Horton explained in the same interview, "So we shot his scenes with him later." Phelan went on to add, "If you go back and watch the pilot, you can see how they surgically put Justin in everywhere."

For Chambers, it was clear he had hope for the series from the beginning and was grateful to be a last-minute addition, bad boy or otherwise. "There were definitely nerves," the actor explained in the book dedicated to chronicling the creation of the now-beloved medical drama. "I was with all these other actors, I didn't know anybody, hoping that the show would be a success. Thank God it worked out."