Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix
Netflix has no plans to put Hawkins, Indiana, in the rearview.
The streamer announced Tuesday that its animated series "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" has been renewed for Season 2. And the wait for new episodes won't be nearly as long as "Stranger Things" fans have come to expect: "Tales From '85" will be back this fall, after just premiering on April 23.
"Working on Season 1 has been an incredibly rewarding experience," showrunner Eric Robles said in a statement. "Now that it's out in the world, seeing fans connect with these characters — whether they've loved them for years or are just meeting them for the first time — has been truly special. ... We're thrilled to return to the winter of '85 for Season 2. The Hawkins Investigators Club is back, and a new paranormal threat has emerged from the town's abandoned silver mines. I can't wait for fans to discover where this entity and the mysterious blue flower we last saw blooming in the Upside Down at the end of Season 1 take our young heroes."
What is Stranger Things: Tales From '85 about?
"Stranger Things: Tales From '85" takes place between Seasons 2 and 3 of the live-action mothership series, following Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max as they fight new monsters and unravel a fresh paranormal mystery in Hawkins during the winter of 1985.
Unfortunately for fans of the original "Stranger Things," none of that series' cast members have returned to voice their animated counterparts. Instead, the voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, and Odessa A'zion ("Marty Supreme") as new character Nikki, all of whom will be back for Season 2.
Meanwhile, "Stranger Things" proper ended its five-season run in December 2025, with the series finale featuring the demise of Vecna and an ambiguous fate for Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of "B+" at the time of its release.
THR was first to report the "Tales From '85" renewal. Are you glad the show will be back? Tell us below!