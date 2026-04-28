Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Netflix has no plans to put Hawkins, Indiana, in the rearview.

The streamer announced Tuesday that its animated series "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" has been renewed for Season 2. And the wait for new episodes won't be nearly as long as "Stranger Things" fans have come to expect: "Tales From '85" will be back this fall, after just premiering on April 23.

"Working on Season 1 has been an incredibly rewarding experience," showrunner Eric Robles said in a statement. "Now that it's out in the world, seeing fans connect with these characters — whether they've loved them for years or are just meeting them for the first time — has been truly special. ... We're thrilled to return to the winter of '85 for Season 2. The Hawkins Investigators Club is back, and a new paranormal threat has emerged from the town's abandoned silver mines. I can't wait for fans to discover where this entity and the mysterious blue flower we last saw blooming in the Upside Down at the end of Season 1 take our young heroes."