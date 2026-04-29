Save The Dates: Trying Season 5, Rod Stewart Tribute On CBS, And More

Apple TV will start "Trying" again this summer: The U.K. comedy starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith will return for Season 5 on Wednesday, July 8, TVLine has learned. Episodes will air weekly after that, leading up to the August 26 season finale.

Spall and Smith star as Jason and Nikki, a couple who struggled with fertility issues and decided to go the adoption route. Now they are parents to two children, Princess and Tyler, and in the eight-episode Season 5, they deal "with the consequences of Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler's (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life," per the official synopsis.

The supporting cast includes Darren Boyd ("Killing Eve"), Sian Brooke ("House of the Dragon"), Celia Imrie ("Better Things"), Phil Davis ("Slow Horses"), Gbemisola Ikumelo ("The Paper"), and Colin Morgan ("Humans"). "Trying" debuted in 2020 and, with its fifth season, now stands as one of Apple TV's longest-running original series ever, along with "Slow Horses" and "For All Mankind."