The Tragic Real-Life Fate Of The Brady Bunch's Dog, Tiger

"The Brady Bunch" is a quintessential family sitcom, so much so that we even went as far as to name it one of the 10 TV shows from the 1970s that defined the decade. And there's one undeniable fact for any great TV family: They need a great dog. The Brady family did have one ... at least for a few episodes, before a real-life tragedy struck.

Sherwood Schwartz, the show's creator, wrote in his memoir, "Brady, Brady, Brady: The Complete Story of the Brady Bunch" (via Remind Magazine), about a memorable incident that happened while shooting "Katchoo," the 5th episode of the series: "The dog was placed in the boys' bedroom set, and I retrieved Mike Lookinland from the schoolroom. Bobby Brady was ready. The dog was ready (so I thought) and the camera rolled. The director said, 'Action!' And the dog promptly ran off the set."

Following the dog's disappearing act, Schwartz discovered some deeply sad news via Tiger's on-set trainer. The handler revealed, "That's not Tiger. Tiger was home, and he got out. He was hit by a car and killed." Schwartz began to question the situation — namely, whose dog was this and where did he come from? — and the pieces started to come together. From there, the dog chaperone revealed even more disturbing details.