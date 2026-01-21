10 TV Shows From The '70s That Defined The Decade

Since the first televised broadcast in the first half of the 20th century, TV has helped describe, drive, and ultimately define our popular culture, and the culture at large. Go decade by decade, and you'll see series that shaped the nation, and the world. "I Love Lucy" and other sitcoms launched the comedy craze in the 1950s. Sci-fi went mainstream with "Star Trek" and "The Twilight Zone" (which started Oct. 2, 1959) in the 1960s. The 1980s saw a return to wholesome series like "Full House" and "The Cosby Show," while the 1990s were defined by such distinct genre-pushing and boundary-breaking shows as "NYPD Blue" and "The X-Files." Since the 2000s, "The Sopranos" on HBO and other prestige shows brought us into the "Peak TV" era we are still in today.

"What about the 1970s?" you're probably wondering. The decade was distinct, a blend of the wholesomeness of the TV eras that came before, and a precursor to the more controversial series that would come after. You can't say that any one or two shows defined the decade — heck, we had trouble narrowing it down to 10. We didn't include mini-series or TV movies (so no undisputed masterpieces like "Roots"), but only scripted shows with seasons. Even so, making this list was a challenge, with so many seminal series to choose from. There are comedies, dramas, and a bit of both. While they're all different, each of these 10 TV shows from the '70s helped define the decade.