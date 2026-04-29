The Testaments' [Spoiler] Is Secretly Working Against Gilead! Read Episode 6 Recap

Aunt Lydia's voiceover guides us through the episode, which takes place on the day that the aunts decide "contenders" for the next round of marriages. The process involves narrowing the field down to two or three suitors for each Plum. House visits follow, then weddings, "then prison for the rest of our lives," an always-upbeat Becka intones as the girls discuss the proceedings.

But before we can get to that, we need to get through a flashback to Lydia's life before Gilead took over. We saw some of her backstory in "The Handmaid's Tale," so we knew that she was a teacher. She's at the school when class is cancelled for the fourth time, thanks to the new world order coming to power, but the change is mostly just a source of irritation... until armed men arrive at the school and point-blank kill the male administrator who tries to stop them from taking away the female employees.

Lydia and her female co-workers are brought to a tennis stadium, along with hundreds (thousands?) of other women. "It quickly became clear there had been a coup," Lydia says. While most of the detainees are made to wait in the stands and watch the proceedings, others are blindfolded, bound, and marched onto the court, where they are declared "sinners" and shot in the head.

An important note: Aunt Vidala was one of Lydia's fellow teachers, and they both can't believe what they're seeing as they witness the horrors unfold.

Days pass. The women are fed water and slices of white bread, and that's it. Some are dragged away by armed men; when Lydia wakes one morning, slumped in her hard plastic seat, Vidala is no longer next to her. Lydia is later grabbed and taken inside the stadium, marched past the piles of personal belongings that have been taken away from the captive (or killed) females. She's brought before Commander Judd, who is in charge of "the women's sphere" and will determine where the survivors will be placed.