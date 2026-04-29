Casting News: Claire Danes Is Lovesick For Netflix, The Morning Show Adds Will Trent Vet, And More

Claire Danes is feeling "Lovesick": The Emmy winner will star in the new romantic drama for Netflix, the streamer has announced.

The drama — which has earned a straight-to-series order from Netflix — stars Danes as Annika, "a renowned breast cancer surgeon whose world changes after receiving her own cancer diagnosis," according to the official synopsis. The series explores both her life and that of her politician patient Nate, "delving into themes of love, sex, illness, death, family, children, health, medicine, and the meaning of life."

Danes will serve as an executive producer along with Sarah Treem ("The Affair"), who will write the series as well.

Danes first broke out as angsty teen Angela Chase on the '90s teen drama "My So-Called Life" and went on to win a pair of Emmys for playing CIA officer Carrie Mathison on Showtime's "Homeland." She recently starred opposite Matthew Rhys in the Netflix limited series "The Beast in Me."