Casting News: Claire Danes Is Lovesick For Netflix, The Morning Show Adds Will Trent Vet, And More
Claire Danes is feeling "Lovesick": The Emmy winner will star in the new romantic drama for Netflix, the streamer has announced.
The drama — which has earned a straight-to-series order from Netflix — stars Danes as Annika, "a renowned breast cancer surgeon whose world changes after receiving her own cancer diagnosis," according to the official synopsis. The series explores both her life and that of her politician patient Nate, "delving into themes of love, sex, illness, death, family, children, health, medicine, and the meaning of life."
Danes will serve as an executive producer along with Sarah Treem ("The Affair"), who will write the series as well.
Danes first broke out as angsty teen Angela Chase on the '90s teen drama "My So-Called Life" and went on to win a pair of Emmys for playing CIA officer Carrie Mathison on Showtime's "Homeland." She recently starred opposite Matthew Rhys in the Netflix limited series "The Beast in Me."
In other casting news...
* "The Morning Show" has added Sydney Park ("Will Trent") to its Season 5 cast, Deadline reports. She'll recur as Leah, the new assistant of Billy Crudup's Cory Ellison. (On "Will Trent," she played the younger version of Sonja Sohn's Amanda Wagner.) Additionally, Jeff Wilbusch ("Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen") will recur in Season 5 as Roman, Head of Protective Services for the UBN News Division.
* Netflix's "A Different World" sequel series has added legacy cast members Karen Malina White (Charmaine) and Ajai Sanders (Gina) to its cast, along with Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("Power Book II: Ghost") and Norman Nixon Jr. ("Grey's Anatomy").
* Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt" has added the following recurring guest stars for Season 4: La La Anthony ("Power"), Rutina Wesley ("True Blood"), Taylor Polidore Williams ("Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black"), DeVaughn Nixon ("Winning Time"), and Alexxis Lemire ("The Half of It").
* The Fox drama series "The Interrogator" has added Michael Beach ("Mayor of Kingstown") to its cast, per Deadline. He'll play Louis, a fellow team member and friend to Stephen Fry's Conrad Henry.
* The HBO Max cop drama pilot "American Blue," starring Milo Ventimiglia, has added Wrenn Schmidt ("For All Mankind") and Ellyn Jameson ("Marshals") to its cast, according to Deadline.
* Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation "The Woods" will star Tom Bateman ("Based on a True Story") and Michelle Keegan ("Fool Me Once"), the streamer has announced. Bateman plays Paul "Cope" Copeland, an attorney who begins to believe his presumed-dead sister is still alive after disappearing in the woods twenty years earlier.