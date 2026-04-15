Will Trent Kills Off [Spoiler]: 'It's A Reset For Our Characters That Is Painful But Exciting For Season 5'

R.I.P., Amanda Wagner.

Tuesday's Will Trent culminated in the death of the GBI Deputy Director, played since Season 1 by Sonja Sohn.

"Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him," co-showrunner Karine Rosenthal told Variety. "So this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss. So it's such a reset for our characters in a way that is painful but exciting for Season 5."

Rosenthal, along with fellow co-showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen, told Variety that Sohn was made aware that her arc was coming to an end early in Season 4, and that she handled the news with "grace." Added Thomsen: "Nobody gets to always exit their shows — even on the writing side — on their own terms all the time. It's hard to do that with grace. So it was just very impressive. She is a total pro."