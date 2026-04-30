Monarch Of The Glen Reboot Coming To PBS — With A Twist

A new "Monarch of the Glen" is coming to PBS.

A reimagining of the beloved Scottish dramedy will air on PBS' "Masterpiece," TVLine has learned. The six-episode series "will return to the Scottish Highlands for a rich, romantic and humorous family saga rooted in legacy, love and survival."

There's a twist, though: While the original series followed London restaurateur Archie MacDonald as he was called back to Scotland to tend to his family's crumbling estate, the new "Monarch of the Glen" centers on "high-flying London lawyer Isla Campbell" who returns to Scotland for her father's funeral where "she discovers she has inherited a million-pound debt, a bank closing in, and a brother who refuses to let go of their ancestral home. Under the same roof for the first time in years, brother and sister will have to find a way to save the struggling estate before time runs out and they lose it for good."

The new series promises to "transport us to the stunning Scottish Highlands while introducing a rich ensemble of unforgettable new characters. This family saga promises heart, humor and romance – bound together by breathtaking landscapes, roaring hearths, and the people who call this wild corner of the world home."