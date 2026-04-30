Sheriff Country: Grammy Winner Maren Morris Set To Guest-Star Ahead Of Finale — Get Exclusive First Look

Country music star Maren Morris is taking her '80s Mercedes on a trip through Edgewater.

TVLine can exclusively reveal that the Grammy-winning musician will guest-star in the penultimate Season 1 episode of "Sheriff Country" on Friday, May 15, at 8/7c on CBS. (Morris also wrote the original song "Parachute" for the series; it will be featured during the hour.)

"We've always loved bringing authentic voices from the music community into 'Fire Country,' and that continues with 'Sheriff Country,'" said Max Thieriot, "Fire Country/Sheriff Country" co-creator and star of "Fire Country." (The franchise has a history of booking musicians in guest roles, with Kane Brown and Jelly Roll previously guest-starring on "Fire Country.")

"Maren is such a powerful storyteller and having her join us felt like a natural extension of that legacy," Thieriot continued. "She brings a real emotional truth and presence that fits seamlessly into this world, and we can't wait for audiences to see what she does."

Morris is stepping into Edgewater as Hazel, Skye's (Amanda Arcuri) sponsor. Fans of the show already know that Sheriff Mickey's daughter is a recovering drug addict, who found herself a suspect in the murder of her drug-dealing boyfriend earlier this season.

Elsewhere in the episode, "Sheriff Mickey Fox aids a federal investigation into a high stakes case involving alleged interstate crime and a web of local land deals," per the official logline.

Are you looking forward to Morris' visit to Edgewater? What does her arrival mean for Skye's recovery? Sound off in the comments!