Lanterns Sets Premiere Date At HBO

Sunday, August 16, has a nice ring to it, no?

That's when HBO's "Lanterns" will premiere, the network announced Thursday.

"Beware my power, Green Lantern's light," read an Instagram post bearing the news of the series' imminent arrival on the premium cabler and its streamer, HBO Max.

The DC Comics adaptation finds Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler, "Friday Night Lights," "Bloodline") mentoring new Lantern recruit John Stewart ("Genius," "The Morning Show") in how to be the ring-wearing superhero. The official logline describes the series as "two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

The "Lanterns" cast also includes Kelly Macdonald ("Boardwalk Empire," "Dept. Q"). Chris Mundy ("Ozark"), Tom King (the upcoming "Supergirl" film), and Damon Lindelof ("Lost") co-created and executive-produce the show; Mundy also serves as showrunner. Other EPs include James Gunn, Peter Safran, Ron Schmidt, and James Hawes.

Will you watch "Lanterns" when it premieres? Hit the comments, and let us know!