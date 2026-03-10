Lanterns' Rural USA Setting Explained: Two Green Lantern Stories Echo The HBO Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The trailers and footage released thus far to hype the DCU's "Lanterns" — premiering on HBO this August — do not in any way evoke the neon, zippy, outer space energy of the 2011 film starring Ryan Reynolds. This iteration of the "Green Lantern" mythos has Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre driving — not flying — around in rural, fly-over-state environs. Chandler's Hal Jordan looks less like a Christmas tree ornament and more like a dude at the townie bar you definitely don't want to play a round of darts with.

How could these two projects possibly be adaptations of the same superhero? Surely the Reynolds movie is comics-accurate and this newfangled iteration from showrunner Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof is some kind of post-modern deconstructive edgelord fiasco?

Not necessarily.

Calling Green Lanterns space cops with power rings is probably an oversimplification, but it's not wrong. Brash former pilot Hal Jordan — Reynolds and Chandler's character, the most well-known Green Lantern of the bunch – has been around since 1959; Architect and ex-Marine John Stewart — Pierre's character, the Green Lantern who joins the team in the 2000s "Justice League" animated series and, therefore, the primary Green Lantern in the minds of folks who came up on those cartoons — arrived in 1972. Naturally, they've both appeared in oodles upon oodles of stories set in far-flung planetary systems and engaged with various vivacious extraterrestrial threats — but some of the most prominent tales in all of "Green Lantern" lore happen to land closer to "No Country for Old Men" than "The Fifth Element."