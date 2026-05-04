Emily Deschanel Gave David Boreanaz A Spooky Bones Prop As A Gift
Saying goodbye after 12 years of working together is never easy, but that's nothing a good prank gift between co-stars can't solve. At least that's how "Bones" star Emily Deschanel tried to ease the pain of farewell when the long-running forensic procedural came to a close.
It's a longstanding tradition for cast members to liberate props and other accoutrements from sets they've been working on for lengthy periods of time. Both Deschanel and her on-screen partner David Boreanaz (who played FBI Agent Seeley Booth) made off with objects from the "Bones" set, but each with very different intent.
"I took a couple of things, it wasn't much," Boreanaz told TV Insider in their series finale post-mortem interview. Deschanel ended up absconding with a decidedly less "normal" souvenir.
"I took something and I gave it to David as a joke," Deschanel explained before Boreanaz recalled "The Laurel and Hardy papier-mâché mask," with a laugh.
Why did Emily Deschanel give David Boreanaz a Laurel and Hardy mask?
As it happens, David Boreanaz never loved the Laurel and Hardy papier-mâché mask that occupied his character's apartment in the series. It can be seen in "The Princess and the Pear" episode of Season 4 looming on the wall as Booth talks Bones into cracking his back.
"He was really creeped out by the mask things," Emily Deschanel confirmed in the interview.
Funnily enough, the papier-mâché mask was never key to any plot point in the show, nor was it used as anything beyond set dressing in Booth's apartment. Naturally, Deschanel ensured the present was meticulously gift wrapped. "I laughed so hard when I opened it," said Boreanaz, before offering Deschanel a warm "I'll get you back."