Emily Deschanel Gave David Boreanaz A Spooky Bones Prop As A Gift

Saying goodbye after 12 years of working together is never easy, but that's nothing a good prank gift between co-stars can't solve. At least that's how "Bones" star Emily Deschanel tried to ease the pain of farewell when the long-running forensic procedural came to a close.

It's a longstanding tradition for cast members to liberate props and other accoutrements from sets they've been working on for lengthy periods of time. Both Deschanel and her on-screen partner David Boreanaz (who played FBI Agent Seeley Booth) made off with objects from the "Bones" set, but each with very different intent.

"I took a couple of things, it wasn't much," Boreanaz told TV Insider in their series finale post-mortem interview. Deschanel ended up absconding with a decidedly less "normal" souvenir.

"I took something and I gave it to David as a joke," Deschanel explained before Boreanaz recalled "The Laurel and Hardy papier-mâché mask," with a laugh.