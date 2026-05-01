A Bones Actor Starred In This Short-Lived Horror Comic Adaptation On Netflix

After her time as Cam Saroyan on "Bones" came to an end, Tamara Taylor swapped forensics for monster hunting on Netflix's "October Faction."

Taylor is probably best known for her work on "Bones," Fox's long-running police procedural, where she was a series regular from Season 2 until the show concluded in 2017. On "Bones," Taylor's Dr. Cam Saroyan worked as a forensic scientist helping the FBI catch criminals, but soon after the series ended, she turned her attention to a more supernatural threat.

"October Faction" debuted on Netflix in January 2020 and was based on the horror comic of the same name by Steve Niles and Damien Worm. Taylor played Deloris Allen, who, along with her husband Fred (J.C. MacKenzie), hunts monsters for the secret organization, Presidio. The series follows the couple as they return to their hometown of Barington-on-Hudson in New York.

They are joined by their teenage twins, Geoff and Viv, who begin to develop supernatural abilities. It is eventually revealed that Geoff and Viv are not Deloris and Fred's biological children, but are the adopted children of two warlocks. As the twins learn to handle their abilities, the family is forced to confront the fallout of buried secrets and new threats, while Fred and Deloris contend with the hidden agenda of Presidio.