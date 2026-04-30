Surprise! Jensen Ackles Is Returning To Tracker Ahead Of Season Finale
CBS' "Tracker" is serving up a double dose of Jensen Ackles.
After reprising his role as Colter Shaw's brother Russell in two episodes to kick off Season 3, Ackles will return to bookend the season with two additional appearances.
Though fans already knew he'd appear in the Sunday, May 24 finale, we can now confirm that he'll also show up in the penultimate episode, airing Sunday, May 17.
In Episode 21, titled "Chrono Stasis," Colter and Russell reunite for a personal mission to uncover their father's mysterious work. (See a newly released photo above.)
Then in Episode 22, titled "The Best Ones," the brothers search for a victim tied to a nefarious research project.
What We Learned in Season 3, Episode 18
The April 26 episode of "Tracker" didn't deliver concrete answers about Colter and Russell's father... but it did move the mystery forward.
After tracking down Buck Avery (Michael O'Neill), Colter learned that Ashton,had ties to a shadowy operation known as the Chrono Stasis Institute, a now-defunct research facility once housed on land leased to government contractors. According to Buck, the project — allegedly backed by DARPA — ended abruptly following a mysterious "accident," after which the entire operation seemingly vanished.
Buck also pointed Colter toward a key figure: Dr. Serena Jukic, a researcher who may know what really happened. She referenced the accident before disappearing herself.
The episode closed by teeing up the season's endgame — and Ackles' return. Colter left his brother a voicemail, revealing their father's connection to a potential government cover-up and urging him to help track Jukic down — who, as revealed in photos from Season 3, Episode 21, is played by Jeri Ryan ("Star Trek: Picard").
Ahead of Ackles' return, Justin Hartley's real-life wife Sofia Pernas will return in Episode 20 (airing Sunday, May 7), when "Colter's search for a woman who went missing from a rehab facility takes an unexpected turn when he runs into Billie, uncovering a possible link between each of their cases."
See additional photos from Jensen Ackles' "Tracker" return below, then leave a comment and let us know if you're excited to see Russell again.