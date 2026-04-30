Surprise! Jensen Ackles Is Returning To Tracker Ahead Of Season Finale

CBS' "Tracker" is serving up a double dose of Jensen Ackles.

After reprising his role as Colter Shaw's brother Russell in two episodes to kick off Season 3, Ackles will return to bookend the season with two additional appearances.

Though fans already knew he'd appear in the Sunday, May 24 finale, we can now confirm that he'll also show up in the penultimate episode, airing Sunday, May 17.

In Episode 21, titled "Chrono Stasis," Colter and Russell reunite for a personal mission to uncover their father's mysterious work. (See a newly released photo above.)

Then in Episode 22, titled "The Best Ones," the brothers search for a victim tied to a nefarious research project.