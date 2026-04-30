Adam Scott Reveals The One Thing He 'Stole' From Cheers' Sam Malone For His Party Down Role

When preparing for his role serving drinks on "Party Down," Adam Scott took a page out of the book of TV's most famous bartender.

Scott joined Ted Danson this week on Danson's SiriusXM podcast "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" and revealed that he borrowed an acting trick from Danson's "Cheers" character Sam Malone when he played cater-waiter Henry on the Starz comedy "Party Down."

"When we started 'Party Down,' I'm the bartender of the catering crew. And I don't know how to bartend, and I don't know how to make any drinks," Scott told Danson. "There was a lot of time to fill, and I didn't know what to do. So I just remembered everything you do on 'Cheers,' and I just ripped it all off. Slicing lemons, washing shot glasses... Pop a pretzel in your mouth as you're walking over and talking to someone. Open a seltzer. Drink a seltzer."

Danson agreed that those little tasks helped him on "Cheers" as well: "I find eating and drinking makes my acting better. Because you can't fake chewing. So you're tempted not to fake anything else."

Scott added that "taking the lemons and putting them in a thing as you're talking makes the acting look so much better. But I stole every move of yours from 'Cheers' for 'Party Down.'"