Boston Blue Recap: Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan Returns With Resentment Over Danny's Move — Plus, Two Silver Family Bombshells

At the end of Friday's "Boston Blue," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) accompanies Erin (returning guest star Bridget Moynahan) back to New York City for a Reagan family dinner — which, alas, happens off screen. First, though, the siblings take down a serial killer and rescue his latest victim. Along the way, it becomes clear that not everyone is on board with Danny's move to Massachusetts.

It's Abraham who tries to drive a wedge between brother and sister as they escort him to the bus depot where he abandoned the young girl he abducted. He needles Danny about leaving New York and, in the process, exposes Erin's mixed feelings, pushing her to admit that the family — herself included — isn't quite as "fine" with his move as she initially claimed.

At one point, Abraham even misleads them about the victim's location, falsely suggesting she's in New York instead of Boston, while name-dropping Danny's brother Jamie to further get under his skin.

Later, on the drive to New York, Erin insists she was only telling Abraham what he wanted to hear, and that she isn't actually disappointed in Danny for leaving — though she's not especially convincing. She does note that "everyone is going to be thrilled" to see him at dinner, "at least for one Sunday," suggesting he hasn't been back since his departure in the pilot.