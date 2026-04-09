CBS Reveals Finale Spoilers For 19 Shows — Plus, Jensen Ackles' Tracker Return Confirmed

The end of CBS' 2025-26 TV season will begin on Thursday, April 23, when "Matlock" concludes its sophomore run with a super-sized finale. Then, over the next four weeks, another 18 shows will sign off... including a trio of canceled favorites.

As previously reported, "DMV" and "Watson" have gotten the axe, while "The Neighborhood" is signing off after a eight-season run with a double wedding.

Meanwhile, "Tracker" closes out finale season on Sunday, May 24, with another visit from Jensen Ackles as Colter Shaw's brother Russell.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of CBS season (and series) finale dates and spoilers — and if you want more scoop on any of the following shows, email us at asktvline@tvline.com!