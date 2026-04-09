CBS Reveals Finale Spoilers For 19 Shows — Plus, Jensen Ackles' Tracker Return Confirmed
The end of CBS' 2025-26 TV season will begin on Thursday, April 23, when "Matlock" concludes its sophomore run with a super-sized finale. Then, over the next four weeks, another 18 shows will sign off... including a trio of canceled favorites.
As previously reported, "DMV" and "Watson" have gotten the axe, while "The Neighborhood" is signing off after a eight-season run with a double wedding.
Meanwhile, "Tracker" closes out finale season on Sunday, May 24, with another visit from Jensen Ackles as Colter Shaw's brother Russell.
Keep scrolling for a complete list of CBS season (and series) finale dates and spoilers — and if you want more scoop on any of the following shows, email us at asktvline@tvline.com!
Matlock (two episodes)
"Who Are You?" and "Matty Matlock" – The team confronts an unexpected final hurdle they need to overcome to bring Senior to justice for his role in the Wellbrexa cover up. Meanwhile, they defend an airport ramp operator accused of safety negligence in the death of a passenger; Gina Rodriguez guest-stars.
Season 2 Finale Airdate: Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m.
Watson (series finale)
"The Cobalt Fissure" – A seemingly random murder outside of UHOP sets the stage for the arrival of someone from Watson and Sherlock Holmes' past.
Series Finale Airdate: Sunday, May 3 at 10 p.m.
NCIS: Origins
"Hollywood Ending" – With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future.
Season 2 Finale Airdate: Tuesday, May 5 at 9 p.m.
The Neighborhood (series finale)
"Welcome to Goodbye" – Two joyful wedding celebrations bring loved ones together while old tensions and heartfelt confessions surface one last time. Meanwhile, tough goodbyes loom and the family looks ahead to a new chapter shaped by love, growth and change.
Series Finale Airdate: Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m.
DMV (series finale)
"Impact Will Be Felt" – A long‑awaited achievement sparks an office celebration that brings unresolved feelings and difficult realizations to the surface. Meanwhile, high‑stakes decisions and unexpected shifts in power shape the future of the workplace, leaving the team to face major change ahead.
Series Finale Airdate: Monday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m.
NCIS
"Sons and Daughters" – One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn't the work of a lone wolf – a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty.
Season 23 Finale Airdate: Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m.
NCIS: Sydney (two episodes)
"Hunter" – The team is pulled back into The Collective's web when an FBI agent is found dead in Fiji, and Mackey faces an unplanned family reunion.
"Killer" – The team faces the battle of their lives to stop The Collective and save those they hold dear.
Season 3 Finale Airdate: Tuesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. (special time)
America's Culinary Cup
"Million-Dollar Menu" – Tonight, a champion will be crowned and walk away with the largest cash prize in culinary history: $1 million. With pressure at an all-time high, the three remaining chefs must face their most daunting commandment yet: innovation. The chefs must reimagine signature dishes from legendary guest judges Eric Ripert, Suzanne Goin and Daniela Soto-Innes. After the chef with the lowest score is eliminated, the final two serve their own three-course menu that puts their past, present and future on the plate in hopes to win $1 million.
Season 1 Finale Airdate: Wednesday, May 13 at 9:30 p.m.
FBI
"Defector" – The theft of a bioweapon from an unwitting defector forces the team to work with an old foe to secure the lethal pathogen and prevent an outbreak in N.Y.C.
Season 8 Finale Airdate: Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. (special time)
CIA
"Broken Glass" – Colin and Bill race to stop a company from covering up their intelligence theft while taking down a dangerous person from Colin's past.
Season 1 Finale Airdate: Monday, May 18 at 9 p.m. (special time)
Survivor (three hours)
One castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the grand prize.
Season 50 Finale Airdate: Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (two episodes)
"Funky Chili and Friends Who Take Their Clothes Off" – Mandy and Jim butt heads when they take over the store for a sick Georgie and Ruben. Meanwhile, Audrey panics when Connor rekindles an old flame.
"A New Beau and Someone Else's Mom's House" – Georgie and Mandy take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher). Also, Audrey struggles to cope with Connor's absence.
Season 2 Finale Airdate: Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m.
Ghosts (two episodes)
"Up the Creek" – When Woodstone's future is put in jeopardy, Sam and Jay join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion by securing its place in history; Justin Kirk guest-stars as Tad, the Mayor.
"Across the Pond" – A trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate. Meanwhile, a major career opportunity takes Sam out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts; Ben Feldman, James Austin Johnson, and Rose Abdoo guest-star as Kyle, local historical expert Joe, TV producer Paula, respectively.
Season 5 Finale Airdate: Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. (special time)
Elsbeth
"That's All" – A minor royal's mysterious death at New York's most legendary hotel brings Elsbeth into a world of faded elegance, cabaret and murder; Patti LuPone and Michael Urie guest-star as legendary cabaret performer Ruby Lane and philanthropist Monty Blakemont III, respectively.
Season 3 Finale Airdate: Thursday, May 21 at 10 p.m.
Sheriff Country
"Mexico" – With her department under scrutiny and tensions rising across Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox faces the fallout from a major investigation that threatens to upend everything she's built.
Season 1 Finale Airdate: Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m.
Fire Country
"Try Not to Drown" – After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources.
Season 4 Finale Airdate: Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m.
Boston Blue
"Patrol" – A dangerous investigation collides with pivotal personal and professional decisions, pushing the team to their limits. As the D.A. election draws closer, shifting dynamics and an unexpected incident heighten the urgency and raise new questions for everyone involved.
Season 1 Finale Airdate: Friday, May 22 at 10 p.m.
Marshals
"Wolves at the Door" – After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who's targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined.
Season 1 Finale Airdate: Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m.
Tracker
"The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell (returning guest star Jensen Ackles) search for a victim of a nefarious research project.
Season 3 Finale Airdate: Sunday, May 24 at 9 p.m.