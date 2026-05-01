A Major Big Bang Theory Storyline 'Eerily' Mirrored The Stars' Real Life Relationship

Breakups are difficult, and breaking up with a coworker can be even worse. Now, imagine splitting up with a coworker, then pretending to split up with that same coworker again, in public, as part of the job that you're both still doing.

That's exactly what happened to "The Big Bang Theory" stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco in 2010 while their respective on-screen personas Leonard and Penny struggled to navigate post-relationship life.

Leonard and Penny's romance makes up the bedrock of "The Big Bang Theory," acting as a central plotline throughout the show's 12-season run. The actors' off-screen breakup could have destabilized the entire show, but Galecki and Cuoco were reportedly stalwart professionals despite the story's coincidental timing with their personal relationship struggles.

"Even though it was hard and raw at times, there was always a love for each other," observed director Nikki Lorre in People Magazine's excerpt from "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series." "They obviously made a pact that no matter what happens, they weren't letting the end of the relationship affect what was going on in the show."