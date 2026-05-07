One Of ER's Most Iconic Shots Was Completely Unplanned

The scene is particularly well known for the moment when Greene is reflected in a rain puddle as he approaches Carter sitting on a curb and trying to catch his breath ahead of the fan-favorite monologue. "That shot of [Greene] on the curb, reflected in the puddle? It's so iconic for the show. It made it into the opening titles!" added Noah Wyle (one of many actors on "The Pitt" who also appeared on "ER").

The scene as we know and love it came together as something of a happy accident that made the most of some recent precipitation. "How did we get that shot? It rained," explained executive producer and showrunner John Wells in the same interview. "Rod was out there and saw the reflection and shot the reflection," he continued, speaking about the episode's late director, Rod Holcomb. "That was him, a real artist and a tremendous stills photographer. He was always looking for those kinds of photogenic opportunities, those ways to tell the story."

Holcomb employed his wide skill set on not only the pitch-perfect pilot but also five other episodes throughout the show's run — including the series finale. In fact, Wells doubled down on Holcomb's talents, claiming Holcomb "is the unsung hero" of the series. "He never got enough credit," the showrunner explained. "What people remember about the show, and the way it moved, was Rod's work."