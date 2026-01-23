Every Actor On The Pitt Who Also Appeared On ER

Noah Wyle isn't the only actor with ties to both Cook County General and Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Though HBO Max's "The Pitt" is in no way, shape, or form a continuation of "ER," the two medical shows share more than just Wyle. In addition to several familiar faces working behind the camera on the Emmy-winning series — including series creator R. Scott Gemmill, executive producer John Wells, and physician-writer Joe Sachs — at least a half-dozen actors previously appeared on the NBC juggernaut.

Ergo, TVLine's decision to start tracking every performer who has appeared on both doctor dramas — a list we'll routinely update should additional familiar faces emerge as "The Pitt" continues its acclaimed run, which was recently extended to include a Season 3.

In addition to naming each actor, we've also noted which "ER" episodes they appeared in, should you decide to take a stroll down memory lane as you await the next new episode of "The Pitt."