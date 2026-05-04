Watson Recap: Did The Good Doctor Survive His Own Series Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

The final episode of CBS' "Watson" was anything but elementary.

The medical procedural, which the network cancelled in March, wrapped its second and final season with an hour that had a lot going on. Some mysteries were solved! Some cliffhangers were left dangling! At least one couple had a happy ending!

In a moment, we'll want to know what you thought of the series finale. But first, a brief recap:

Mary and John consult with a doctor at Washington Jefferson Memorial Hospital, but the visit soon turns into a hospital admission: Watson needs surgery on his glioblastoma right away. Watson fights them but eventually acquiesces... until he gets hold of his phone and sees messages from Shinwell letting him know that the real, corporeal, absolutely-not-a-hallucination Sherlock Holmes is a UHOP patient.

So Sherlock sneaks out of the hospital in the middle of the night, leaving Mary dozing in an uncomfortable chair by his bedside, so he can see his old friend. When Watson's team realizes that he's sacrificed his own health in order to help treat Holmes, they're really not happy. John understands, but he's also not going to do anything differently.

They do get him to agree to rest for a while; Shinwell drives him home, along the way dropping the news that he's getting married to Nurse DaCosta.