Euphoria's Rue Strikes A Deadly Deal — But With Whom? Read Episode 4 Recap

The DEA agents bring Rue in for questioning and ask her how she knows Laurie, etc. She lies her face off and is caught in every single deception, especially when she says she's never been to Mexico only for the agents to produce a photo of her meeting with a cartel leader south of the border. They also found drugs in her car, so her only way of avoiding federal prison is to become an informant. "And that is how I became a snitch," Rue voiceovers.

Problem is: After Paladin's untimely demise, it's unlikely that Alamo will buy from Laurie again, which seriously messes with Rue's position as an informant. The DEA lets her know that if she has no access to drug dealers, she is of little use to them. So Rue (with her phone broadcasting to the DEA) uses a poker game with Alamo to ask him if she should try to use her contacts in Mexico as their new dealer. Alamo immediately wonders why she's volunteering to do that, given that she recently expressed interest in going legit.

After a very tense conversation in which it seems like Alamo knows Rue is a rat, he comes to the conclusion that she's using again. She nearly pees with relief as she says yes, that's 100 percent correct.

But Rue's problems aren't over: Magick overhears her asking a new dancer, Kitty, if she's OK after she had to have sex with a trio of men in the Champagne room. Rue gently presses and wonders if she's being trafficked. Kitty says no, but Magick runs to Big Eddy and says that Rue is a snitch. The tension ratchets — and it's not looking great for Rue — when two of Laurie's guys, wearing masks and holding guns, force their way into the club's back room. They shoot Big Eddy in the gut to get him to give up the location and combination of the safe, then they take off. A look at the parking lot surveillance footage reveals that a woman with gigantic lips was driving the getaway car. Rue tells them she knows her: It was Faye.