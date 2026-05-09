Before The A-Team, Mr. T Won This Early Television Competition Show

Mr. T has been pitying fools as a star of the big and small screens since 1982. The actor and former wrestler became a household name following his casting as Bosco "B.A." Baracus on the hit '80s TV show "The A-Team" a year after landing his big break when he was cast in "Rocky III" alongside Sylvester Stallone. On "The A-Team," B.A. was the mechanic and muscle for the series' titular soldiers of fortune. B.A.'s tough guy persona was somewhat undercut by a relatable flaw — his fear of flying — leading to the rest of the A-Team regularly having to find ways of tricking B.A. into getting on flights.

But before he became either the A-Team's B.A. Baracus or the boxer Clubber Lang in "Rocky III," Mr. T had a surprising TV debut. In his youth, T had been a bouncer, and he put his skill set to use in the televised contest "America's Toughest Bouncer" (though, with no footage apparently surviving, the title has been alternately reported as "World's Toughest Bouncer," "America's Best Bouncer," and "The Toughest Bouncer in America").

T competed in this contest — and won — twice in the early 1980s. His first win aired as part of NBC's "The Sunday Games," and the second was a segment on the same show when it had been renamed "Games People Play." The contest saw Mr. T taking part in challenges such as throwing a stuntman, breaking through a 4-inch wooden door, and a final boxing match to determine the winner.