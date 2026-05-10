William Shatner Had An Interracial TV Kiss Years Before Star Trek's Kirk And Uhura

As far as groundbreaking moments on television go, you'd be hard pressed to find a better example than William Shatner and Nichelle Nichols kissing on a 1968 episode of "Star Trek." But despite being the most famous early example of interracial kissing on television, it wasn't the first. In fact, technically it wasn't even the first time for Shatner.

In 1958, Shatner shared a kiss with Asian American actress France Nuyen while performing a scene from the play "The World of Suzie Wong" on "The Ed Sullivan Show." Then in 1967, Shatner kissed BarBara Luna, who is half Filipino, on an earlier episode of "Star Trek." There had also been several interracial kisses on television at the time that didn't involve Shatner, including Lucille Ball smooching Desi Arnaz on "I Love Lucy" and Lloyd Bridges and Japanese actress Nobu McCarthy sharing a kiss on an episode of "Sea Hunt."

Those examples, however, didn't have the cultural impact of Shatner and Nichols, which was considered far more daring with America still dealing with upheaval surrounding the Civil Rights Movement and the fallout of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination just eight months prior. Shatner and Nichols are still generally considered the first Black and white actors to kiss on screen in a scripted show.