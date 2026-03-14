Martin Luther King Jr. Had An Unexpected Impact On Star Trek's Legacy

In 1966, "Star Trek: The Original Series" didn't just introduce audiences to an intriguing, optimistic sci-fi future, but it also served as a groundbreaking showcase of diverse characters in mainstream television. Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Nyota Uhura, was a trailblazer. Uhura's prominence on "Star Trek" and overall legacy in the franchise can be partially attributed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In a 2011 talk with NPR, Nichols reflected on her career prospects at the time "Star Trek" was on the air. While she was gaining notoriety for the series, she initially intended to leave after its first season to pursue opportunities on Broadway. Nichols spoke with Gene Roddenberry about her intention to leave the series, which disappointed him greatly, leading him to suggest that Nichols reconsider. "And that — on Saturday night, I went to an NAACP fundraiser, I believe it was, in Beverly Hills. And one of the promoters came over to me and said, 'Ms. Nichols, there's someone who would like to meet you. He says he is your greatest fan.'"

That fan was none other than Dr. King, whom Nichols recalled identifying himself as a Trekkie. "I thanked him, and I think I said something like, 'Dr. King, I wish I could be out there marching with you,'" Nichols said. "He said, 'No, no, no. No, you don't understand. We don't need you on the — to march. You are marching. You are reflecting what we are fighting for.'"