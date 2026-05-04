NCIS: Origins' Caleb Foote: Season 2 Finale Will Top Lala Cliffhanger And Leave Fans 'Incredibly Satisfied'

"Our fans are going to be incredibly satisfied, yet wanting so much more," Caleb Foote tells TVLine. "We're going to answer so many questions and we're going to tie beautiful bows on all sorts of different storylines, but we are going to go into Season 3 with even more questions and even more anticipation."

Fans of the show have high expectations for the Season 2 finale after Season 1 concluded with a memorable cliffhanger leaving Lala's fate up in the air following a devastating car accident. Lala ultimately lived, with Season 2 following her recovery while continuing to flirt with her will-they-won't-they relationship with Gibbs. This time around, the pair's dynamic was further complicated by Gibbs' brief marriage and Lala's dalliance with a gang member.

As we approach the Season 2 finale, both of our NIS agents are single once again, and we've got questions: Will the team be disbanded amid the organization's rebrand? Is Lala over Manny, or might she reunite with him before the season ends? Will she and Gibbs finally have a heart-to-heart now that Diane is out of the picture? What could be up the sleeves of showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal considering they've presented us with such an unassuming episodic synopsis?!

Foote couldn't say much about what lies ahead, but he did assure TVLine that the Season 2 ender will leave viewers wondering, "How the heck are we going to recover from this one?"

"The Season 1 finale was so freaking good," he adds. "At the time, that was the best finale I've ever been a part of on a television show — and I think this one tops it."

What are your predictions for the "NCIS: Origins" Season 2 finale? Sound off in the comments!