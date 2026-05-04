Going Dutch Canceled At Fox After 2 Seasons

The tour of duty is officially over for "Going Dutch": Fox has canceled the military comedy starring Denis Leary after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. (Variety first reported the news.)

The news comes a week ahead of Fox's upfront presentation, where it will unveil its primetime schedule for next season. With the cancellation of "Going Dutch," the only Fox show still left on the bubble is the Kristin Kreuk crime drama "Murder in a Small Town." (The animated comedy "Grimsburg" hasn't officially been renewed yet, either, but it's still awaiting a premiere date for its most recent season.)

"Going Dutch" debuted as a midseason replacement in January 2025, airing a 10-episode freshman season. It earned a renewal along with fellow Fox comedy "Animal Control" last May, with Season 2 premiering this January and wrapping up with an April 23 finale. But the writing may have been on the wall in February when Fox renewed "Animal Control" for Season 5... and didn't renew "Going Dutch" along with it.