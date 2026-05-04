Going Dutch Canceled At Fox After 2 Seasons
The tour of duty is officially over for "Going Dutch": Fox has canceled the military comedy starring Denis Leary after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. (Variety first reported the news.)
The news comes a week ahead of Fox's upfront presentation, where it will unveil its primetime schedule for next season. With the cancellation of "Going Dutch," the only Fox show still left on the bubble is the Kristin Kreuk crime drama "Murder in a Small Town." (The animated comedy "Grimsburg" hasn't officially been renewed yet, either, but it's still awaiting a premiere date for its most recent season.)
"Going Dutch" debuted as a midseason replacement in January 2025, airing a 10-episode freshman season. It earned a renewal along with fellow Fox comedy "Animal Control" last May, with Season 2 premiering this January and wrapping up with an April 23 finale. But the writing may have been on the wall in February when Fox renewed "Animal Control" for Season 5... and didn't renew "Going Dutch" along with it.
Denis Leary led the cast as a tough-talking colonel
Denis Leary starred as Patrick Quinn, an outspoken U.S. Army Colonel who steps on the wrong toes and gets reassigned to "the least strategic Army base in the world" in the Netherlands. (Leary served as an executive producer as well.) "Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism," per the official logline.
"Community" alum Danny Pudi played Quinn's loyal executive officer Abraham Shah, with "Dave" veteran Taylor Misiak as Quinn's daughter Maggie, who also happens to be the service base's commanding officer. The supporting cast also included Laci Mosley as Sergeant Dana Conway and Hal Cumpston as Corporal Elias Papadakis. Joe Morton ("Scandal"), Catherine Tate ("The Office"), and Kristen Johnston ("3rd Rock From the Sun") recurred in Season 2 as well.
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