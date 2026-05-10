One Of Star Trek's Earliest Parody Shows Came From Get Smart's Co-Creator

Since its debut in the fall of 1966, "Star Trek" has been ripe for satire, but it took the success of "Star Wars" in 1977 to finally bring a sci-fi spoof to the primetime lineup.

"Quark" was the brainchild of the late Buck Henry, who co-created the spy spoof "Get Smart" in 1965 with Mel Brooks and penned the screenplay for "The Graduate" a few years later. The series starred Richard Benjamin — then best known for "Westworld" and "The Sunshine Boys" — as Adam Quark, captain of a cruiser in the United Galaxy Sanitation Patrol, i.e. an interstellar garbage ship.

"I saw that Buck was doing this science-fiction satire, and so I called and said, 'How can I get in this?'" Benjamin recalled to the A.V. Club in 2012. "He said, 'Well, we don't have the money for someone like you,' and I said, 'Whoa, wait a minute. Let's see about that.' Because I just wanted to be in good things. I mean, that's all I want to do anyway. Or what I think are good things. So I said, 'OK.' That's kind of how that happened. I just went and talked my way into that thing, even though initially, they couldn't pay me what I was supposed to get or whatever. But I didn't care, because it was Buck."